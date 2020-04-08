Pennon Group plc 5.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Exane BNP Paribas

Pennon Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PNN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. Pennon Group plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Exane BNP Paribas have set their target price at 1080 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 5.9% from the opening price of 1020 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 45.5 points and decreased 10 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1210.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 693.4 GBX.

Pennon Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,132.57 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 937.32. There are currently 421,028,114 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,462,182. Market capitalisation for LON:PNN is £4,334,484,433 GBP.

