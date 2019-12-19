Pennon Group plc 5.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Pennon Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PNN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Pennon Group plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 1080 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 5.8% from today’s opening price of 1021 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 100.2 points and increased 240.6 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1048.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 679.48 GBX.

Pennon Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 923.69 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 798.36. There are currently 420,952,863 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,682,178. Market capitalisation for LON:PNN is £4,312,662,081 GBP.