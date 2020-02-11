Pennon Group plc 3.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Pennon Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PNN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Pennon Group plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 1090 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -3.8% from the opening price of 1133.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 55 points and increased 221.7 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1147.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 693.4 GBX.

Pennon Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,049.65 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 855.12. There are currently 421,006,960 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 997,860. Market capitalisation for LON:PNN is £4,767,903,822 GBP.