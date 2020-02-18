Pennon Group plc 2.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Pennon Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PNN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Pennon Group plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1125 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.6% from the opening price of 1155 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 44.5 points and increased 231 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1188 GBX while the year low share price is currently 693.4 GBX.

Pennon Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,077.05 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 867.79. There are currently 421,006,960 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,071,604. Market capitalisation for LON:PNN is £4,929,991,501 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn