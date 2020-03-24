Pennon Group plc 18.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Pennon Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PNN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Pennon Group plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 1182 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 18.2% from today’s opening price of 999.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 175.4 points and decreased 8.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1210.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 693.4 GBX.

Pennon Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,128.13 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 916.96. There are currently 421,018,246 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,105,103. Market capitalisation for LON:PNN is £4,137,767,270 GBP.

