Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Pennon Group plc 13.0% potential upside indicated by Morgan Stanley

Broker Ratings

Pennon Group plc with ticker (LON:PNN) now has a potential upside of 13.0% according to Morgan Stanley.



Morgan Stanley set a target price of 1,220 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pennon Group plc share price of 1,062 GBX at opening today (09/05/2022) indicates a potential upside of 13.0%. Trading has ranged between 984 (52 week low) and 2,628 (52 week high) with an average of 965,944 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,869,785,268.

Pennon Group plc is an environmental infrastructure company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, which include South West Water Limited and Bournemouth Water Limited. South West Water Limited includes the integrated water companies of South West Water and Bournemouth Water, which provides water and wastewater services in Devon, Cornwall and parts of Dorset and Somerset and water-only services in parts of Dorset, Hampshire and Wiltshire. The Company also holds an interest in Pennon Water Services Limited, a company providing water and wastewater retail services to non-household customer accounts across Great Britain.



You might also enjoy reading  Pennon Group plc 11.6% potential upside indicated by Morgan Stanley

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.