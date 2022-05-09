Pennon Group plc 13.0% potential upside indicated by Morgan Stanley

Pennon Group plc with ticker (LON:PNN) now has a potential upside of 13.0% according to Morgan Stanley.







Morgan Stanley set a target price of 1,220 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pennon Group plc share price of 1,062 GBX at opening today (09/05/2022) indicates a potential upside of 13.0%. Trading has ranged between 984 (52 week low) and 2,628 (52 week high) with an average of 965,944 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,869,785,268.



Pennon Group plc is an environmental infrastructure company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, which include South West Water Limited and Bournemouth Water Limited. South West Water Limited includes the integrated water companies of South West Water and Bournemouth Water, which provides water and wastewater services in Devon, Cornwall and parts of Dorset and Somerset and water-only services in parts of Dorset, Hampshire and Wiltshire. The Company also holds an interest in Pennon Water Services Limited, a company providing water and wastewater retail services to non-household customer accounts across Great Britain.







