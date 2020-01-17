Pennon Group plc 13.5% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Pennon Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PNN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Pennon Group plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 1200 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 13.5% from today’s opening price of 1057.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 15.5 points and increased 151.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1110.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 693.4 GBX.

Pennon Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 980.81 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 824.87. There are currently 237,949,337 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,545,030. Market capitalisation for LON:PNN is £4,542,527,903 GBP.