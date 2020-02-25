Pennon Group plc 0.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Pennon Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PNN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Pennon Group plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 1185 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of .3% from the opening price of 1181.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 81.5 points and increased 250.1 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1210.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 693.4 GBX.

Pennon Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,101.42 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 879.94. There are currently 421,006,960 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,055,150. Market capitalisation for LON:PNN is £4,855,262,766 GBP.

