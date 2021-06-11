PENNON GROUP ORD 40.7P – Consensus Indicates Potential -31.7% Downside

PENNON GROUP ORD 40.7P with EPIC code (LON:PNN) have now 10 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £8.50 and £6.5 and has a mean target at £7.65. Now with the previous closing price of £11.20 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -31.7%. The 50 day MA is £10.50 and the 200 moving average now moves to £9.81. The company has a market cap of £5b. Company Website: http://www.pennon-group.co.uk

Pennon Group engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company’s Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire. It operates 23 raw water reservoirs, 650 wastewater treatment works, 17,515 kilometers wastewater mains network, 18,370 kilometers of drinking water mains network, and 34 drinking water treatment works, as well as serves 2 million population. The company’s Waste Management segment provides recycling, energy recovery, and waste management services serving local authorities, as well as 34,000 customers. It operates 11 energy recovery facilities; 200 recycling, energy recovery, and waste management facilities; 6.7 million tonnes of waste materials; and 5.5 million tonnes of recycled or recovered materials. The company’s Non-Household Retail Business water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers. It serves 1.2 million businesses and other non-household customers. Pennon Group was founded in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.