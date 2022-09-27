Pendragon PLC 24.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Pendragon PLC with ticker (LON:PDG) now has a potential upside of 24.2% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 36 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pendragon PLC share price of 27 GBX at opening today (27/09/2022) indicates a potential upside of 24.2%. Trading has ranged between 17 (52 week low) and 29 (52 week high) with an average of 1,273,901 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £378,292,434.



Pendragon PLC is a United Kingdom-based automotive online retailer. The Company’s principal market activities are the retailing of used and new vehicles and the service and repair of vehicles (aftersales). It operates through four segments: Franchised United Kingdom (UK) Motor that is engaged in sale and servicing of vehicles in the United Kingdom; Software segment is engaged in licensing of software as a service to global automotive business users; Car Store segment Comprises the Company’s used vehicle retail operation and branded car store, and Leasing segment is engaged in offering Fleet and contract hire, and leasing services. The Company’s brands include Evans Halshaw, Stratstone, Car Store, Quickco, Pendragon Vehicle Management and Pinewood Technologies.







