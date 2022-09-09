Pembina Pipeline Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

Pembina Pipeline Corp. with ticker code (PBA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44.17 and 34.65 and has a mean target at 39.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.62 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 35.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $19,230m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pembina.com

The potential market cap would be $21,702m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America. The Facilities segment offers infrastructure that provides customers with natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, butane, and condensate; and includes 354 thousands of barrels per day of NGL fractionation capacity, 21 millions of barrels of cavern storage capacity, and associated pipeline and rail terminalling facilities. The Marketing & New Ventures segment buys and sells hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and other basins. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.