Pembina Pipeline Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.6% Upside

Pembina Pipeline Corp. with ticker code (PBA) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 45.28 and 35.52 with the average target price sitting at 39.89. Now with the previous closing price of 39.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.05 and the 200 day MA is 33.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,877m. Company Website: https://www.pembina.com

The potential market cap would be $22,228m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America. The Facilities segment offers infrastructure that provides customers with natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, butane, and condensate; and includes 354 thousands of barrels per day of NGL fractionation capacity, 21 millions of barrels of cavern storage capacity, and associated pipeline and rail terminalling facilities. The Marketing & New Ventures segment buys and sells hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and other basins. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.