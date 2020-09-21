Pembina Pipeline Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.0% Upside

Pembina Pipeline Corp. found using ticker (PBA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43.35 and 40.2 calculating the mean target price we have 41.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.96 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 75.0%. The 50 day MA is 25.25 while the 200 day moving average is 23.6. The company has a market cap of $12,647m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pembina.com

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America. The Facilities segment offers processing and fraction facilities, and other infrastructure related services to provide customers with natural gas and natural gas liquid services, as well as 326 thousands of barrels per day of natural gas liquids fractionation, 21 millions of barrels of cavern storage, and associated pipeline and rail terminalling facilities. The Marketing & New Ventures segment buys and sells hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and other basins. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

