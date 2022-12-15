Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Pediatrix Medical Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Pediatrix Medical Group found using ticker (MD) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 14 with a mean TP of 17.67. Now with the previous closing price of 15.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.59 while the 200 day moving average is 19.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,288m. Find out more information at: https://www.mednax.com

The potential market cap would be $1,463m based on the market concensus.

Pediatrix Medical Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians. The company also provides maternal-fetal care services, including inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and unborn babies through affiliated maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians, including maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors. In addition, it offers pediatric cardiology care services comprising inpatient and office-based pediatric cardiology care of the fetus, infant, child, and adolescent patient with congenital heart defects and acquired heart disease, as well as adults with congenital heart defects through affiliated pediatric cardiologist subspecialists and other related clinical professionals; and specialized cardiac care to the fetus, neonatal and pediatric patients. Further, the company provides other pediatric subspecialty care services through pediatric subspecialists, such as pediatric intensivists, pediatric hospitalists, pediatric surgeons, and pediatric ophthalmologists, as well as pediatric ear, nose, and throat physicians; and support services in the areas of hospitals, primarily in the pediatric emergency rooms, labor and delivery areas, and nursery and pediatric departments. As of February 17, 2022, it operated a network of approximately 2,700 physicians. The company was formerly known as MEDNAX and changed its name to Pediatrix Medical Group in July 2022. Pediatrix Medical Group was founded in 1979 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

