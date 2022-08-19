Pedevco Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 97.4% Upside

Pedevco Corp. found using ticker (PED) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.4 and 2.15 calculating the mean target price we have 2.27. With the stocks previous close at 1.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 97.4%. The day 50 moving average is 1.21 and the 200 day MA is 1.25. The company has a market cap of $102m. Company Website: https://www.pedevco.com

The potential market cap would be $201m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.