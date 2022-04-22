Pedevco Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 72.0% Upside

Pedevco Corp. found using ticker (PED) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.4 and 2.15 with the average target price sitting at 2.27. Now with the previous closing price of 1.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 72.0%. The 50 day MA is 1.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $106m. Find out more information at: https://www.pedevco.com

The potential market cap would be $182m based on the market concensus.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.