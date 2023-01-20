Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Pedevco Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 108.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Pedevco Corp. found using ticker (PED) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.4 and 2.15 with a mean TP of 2.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 108.3%. The day 50 moving average is 1.14 and the 200 day moving average is 1.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $93m. Find out more information at: https://www.pedevco.com

The potential market cap would be $193m based on the market concensus.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

