Pedevco Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6,770.2% Upside

Pedevco Corp. found using ticker (PED) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 2.75 and 2.75 calculating the average target price we see 90. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6,770.2%. The 50 day MA is 0.98 while the 200 day moving average is 0.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $80m. Company Website: http://www.pedevco.com

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 337 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 21.5 net wells in D-J Basin Asset. The company was formerly known as Blast Energy Services and changed its name to PEDEVCO Corp. in July 2012. PEDEVCO Corp. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

