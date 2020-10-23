Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.3% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust found using ticker (PEB) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 13.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.3%. The 50 day MA is 12.97 and the 200 day MA is 12.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,667m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

