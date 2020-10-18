Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust with ticker code (PEB) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 10 and has a mean target at 13.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13 while the 200 day moving average is 12.28. The company has a market cap of $1,616m. Find out more information at: http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

