Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.7% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust found using ticker (PEB) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 17.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.7%. The day 50 moving average is 14.83 while the 200 day moving average is 17.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,852m. Company Website: https://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,180m based on the market concensus.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.