Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust with ticker code (PEB) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 24.46. Now with the previous closing price of 21.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,909m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.