Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust with ticker code (PEB) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 12 with a mean TP of 17. Now with the previous closing price of 15.11 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The 50 day MA is 14.85 and the 200 day MA is 16.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,783m. Find out more information at: https://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,006m based on the market concensus.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.