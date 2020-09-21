Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.5% Downside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust with ticker code (PEB) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 15 and 8.5 with a mean TP of 12.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.91 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -12.5%. The day 50 moving average is 12.44 while the 200 day moving average is 12.12. The market cap for the company is $1,710m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn