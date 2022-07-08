Twitter
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust with ticker code (PEB) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 25.79. Now with the previous closing price of 16.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 54.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.43. The company has a market cap of $2,289m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

The potential market cap would be $3,542m based on the market concensus.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

