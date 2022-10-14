Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.8% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust with ticker code (PEB) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 22.23. With the stocks previous close at 14.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 52.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.32 and the 200 day MA is 20.72. The company has a market cap of $1,961m. Find out more information at: https://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,996m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.