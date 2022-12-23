Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.2% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust found using ticker (PEB) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 17.92. With the stocks previous close at 12.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.57 while the 200 day moving average is 18.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,681m. Find out more information at: https://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,357m based on the market concensus.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.