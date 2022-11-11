Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.7% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust found using ticker (PEB) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 20.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of 39.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.89 and the 200 day MA is 20. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,073m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,896m based on the market concensus.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.