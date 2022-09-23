Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.3% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust found using ticker (PEB) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 33 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 22.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 38.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.51 while the 200 day moving average is 21.22. The market cap for the company is $2,043m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,824m based on the market concensus.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.