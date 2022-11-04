Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.1% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust with ticker code (PEB) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 18 with a mean TP of 20.79. With the stocks previous close at 15.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.2 and the 200 day MA is 20.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,963m. Company Website: https://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,671m based on the market concensus.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.