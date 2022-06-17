Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.8% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust found using ticker (PEB) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 23.5 calculating the mean target price we have 26.77. With the stocks previous close at 19.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.93 while the 200 day moving average is 22.76. The market cap for the company is $2,379m. Find out more information at: https://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

The potential market cap would be $3,206m based on the market concensus.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.