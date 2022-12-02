Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust found using ticker (PEB) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 20.33. Now with the previous closing price of 16.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.51 and the 200 day MA is 19.6. The company has a market cap of $2,188m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,672m based on the market concensus.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.