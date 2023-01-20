Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.4% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust with ticker code (PEB) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 17.23. With the stocks previous close at 14.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.4%. The day 50 moving average is 14.86 and the 200 day moving average is 18.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,884m. Company Website: https://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,287m based on the market concensus.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.