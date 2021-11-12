Twitter
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust found using ticker (PEB) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 19.5 calculating the mean target price we have 25.46. Now with the previous closing price of 24.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.74. The company has a market cap of $3,210m. Company Website: http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

