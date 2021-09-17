Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust found using ticker (PEB) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 19.5 and has a mean target at 25.46. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.09 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.57 while the 200 day moving average is 23.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,942m. Company Website: http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.