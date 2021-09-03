Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust found using ticker (PEB) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 19.5 with a mean TP of 25.46. With the stocks previous close at 22.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.84 while the 200 day moving average is 23.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,908m. Company Website: http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.