Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.8% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust found using ticker (PEB) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 19.5 and has a mean target at 25.46. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.8%. The day 50 moving average is 22.48 and the 200 day moving average is 22.81. The market cap for the company is $2,936m. Find out more information at: http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.