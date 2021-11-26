Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust with ticker code (PEB) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 19.5 calculating the average target price we see 25.46. With the stocks previous close at 22.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.0%. The day 50 moving average is 23.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,023m. Company Website: http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.