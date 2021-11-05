Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust found using ticker (PEB) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 20.5 and has a mean target at 25.31. Now with the previous closing price of 25.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .2%. The day 50 moving average is 22.8 and the 200 day moving average is 22.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,225m. Find out more information at: http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.