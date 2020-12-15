Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.4% Downside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust with ticker code (PEB) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 16.83. With the stocks previous close at 18.58 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -9.4%. The day 50 moving average is 16.82 while the 200 day moving average is 13.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,300m. Company Website: http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.