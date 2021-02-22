Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.7% Downside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust with ticker code (PEB) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 20.04. Now with the previous closing price of 22.69 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -11.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.22 and the 200 day moving average is 16.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,010m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust (“Pavilion REIT”) is one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia. Our assets are strategically located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur and benefit from growth in Malaysia’s economy. The principal investment policy of Pavilion REIT is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region.