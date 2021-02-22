Twitter
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.7% Downside

Broker Ratings

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust with ticker code (PEB) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 20.04. Now with the previous closing price of 22.69 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -11.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.22 and the 200 day moving average is 16.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,010m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

