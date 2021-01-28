Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -.1% Downside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust found using ticker (PEB) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 19.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.9 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.87. The market cap for the company is $2,597m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.