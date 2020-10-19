Pearson, Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -18.9% Downside

Pearson, Plc found using ticker (PSO) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.7 and 5.7 with a mean TP of 5.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.03 this indicates there is a potential downside of -18.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.78. The company has a market cap of $5,284m. Find out more information at: http://www.pearson.com

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services. The company also operates schools, colleges, and universities; and provides online learning services in partnership with universities and other academic institutions. In addition, it delivers and installs off-the-shelf software; and offers services to academic institutions, such as program development, student acquisition, education technology, and student support services, as well as undertakes contracts to process qualifying tests for individual professions and government departments under multi-year contractual arrangements. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

