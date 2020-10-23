Pearson, Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -17.3% Downside

Pearson, Plc with ticker code (PSO) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 5.7 and 5.7 calculating the mean target price we have 5.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.89 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -17.3%. The 50 day MA is 6.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,073m. Company Website: http://www.pearson.com

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services. The company also operates schools, colleges, and universities; and provides online learning services in partnership with universities and other academic institutions. In addition, it delivers and installs off-the-shelf software; and offers services to academic institutions, such as program development, student acquisition, education technology, and student support services, as well as undertakes contracts to process qualifying tests for individual professions and government departments under multi-year contractual arrangements. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

