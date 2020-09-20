Pearson, Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.8% Downside

Pearson, Plc with ticker code (PSO) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.7 and 5.7 and has a mean target at 5.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.54 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -12.8%. The day 50 moving average is 7.37 while the 200 day moving average is 6.7. The company has a market cap of $4,917m. Company Website: http://www.pearson.com

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services. The company also operates schools, colleges, and universities; and provides online learning services in partnership with universities and other academic institutions. In addition, it delivers and installs off-the-shelf software; and offers services to academic institutions, such as program development, student acquisition, education technology, and student support services, as well as undertakes contracts to process qualifying tests for individual professions and government departments under multi-year contractual arrangements. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn