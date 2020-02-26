Pearson plc 7.4% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Pearson plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PSON) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Pearson plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 625 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 7.4% from the opening price of 582 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 2.2 points and decreased 76.2 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 951.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 532.6 GBX.

Pearson plc has a 50 day moving average of 609.69 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 739.92. There are currently 768,732,838 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,875,763. Market capitalisation for LON:PSON is £4,461,725,579 GBP.

