Pearson plc 5.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Pearson plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PSON) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Pearson plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 520 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 5.4% from today’s opening price of 493.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 43.7 points and decreased 139.7 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 951.2 GBX while the 52 week low is 436.8 GBX.

Pearson plc has a 50 day moving average of 559.99 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 699.10. There are currently 752,404,738 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,283,667. Market capitalisation for LON:PSON is £3,825,225,642 GBP.

