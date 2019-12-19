Pearson plc 4.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Pearson plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PSON) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Pearson plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 620 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -4.9% from the opening price of 652 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 15.2 points and decreased 214 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1030 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 619.6 GBX.

Pearson plc has a 50 day moving average of 676.27 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 793.64. There are currently 782,083,317 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,827,830. Market capitalisation for LON:PSON is £4,919,304,063 GBP.