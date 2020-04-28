Pearson plc 3.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Pearson plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PSON) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Pearson plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 465 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 3.6% from the opening price of 448.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 111.9 points and decreased 138.1 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 951.2 GBX while the 52 week low is 432.8 GBX.

Pearson plc has a 50 day moving average of 537.44 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 674.55. There are currently 752,404,738 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,551,883. Market capitalisation for LON:PSON is £3,455,042,648 GBP.

