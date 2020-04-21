Pearson plc 28.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Pearson plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PSON) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Pearson plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 625.2 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 28.6% from today’s opening price of 486.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 31.7 points and decreased 88.6 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 951.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 436.8 GBX.

Pearson plc has a 50 day moving average of 549.57 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 685.46. There are currently 752,404,738 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,816,643. Market capitalisation for LON:PSON is £3,660,449,050 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn